Kalank song First Class: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's song, First Class to release by today. It is the second song of the film Kalank after Ghar More Pardesiya song. This song claims to be the first Holi song of the year.

Kalank song First Class: Kalank is raising the heat on social media, after hooking the audience with Ghar More Pardesiya song featuring Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit, the makers will unveil Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s song titled First Class, today. This would be the second song of the film, Kalank, where Varun will be seen performing a peppy number the first Holi song of the year. Kalank is a periodical movie set in pre-independent India, featuring multi-starrers.

Varun took to his social media profiles to share a promo of the song, creating expectancy among the fans.The song marks the beginning of Varun’s journey in the movie and will feature 500 dancers, choreographed by Remo D’Souza. The song is composed by Pritam and sung by none other than Arijit Singh.

Fans need to grab their chairs and make their positions fixed, as the much-anticipated song is to be released within a short span of time. Talking much about the Karan Johar’s magnum opus Kalank is one of the much-anticipated movies of the year 2019. Starring Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. The regal look of each character glued to the audiences and increased the level of suspense through the posters. Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled under the Dharma Production banner in association with Fox star studios, Kalank is a love story set in the 1940s.

The upcoming movie is generating a lot of buzz among the audiences and we need to hold our patience till 17 April. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screen in the next month, it can be presumed that it will do well in the box-office. Adding a cherry on the top of the cake, Varun is taking new measures to promote the song from his upcoming movie, which is to release today. We’ll get you the song First Class by today.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More