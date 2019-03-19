Kalank song Ghar More Pardesiya: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who will play Roop in Kalank, has said that she is glad Ghar More Pardesiya wasn't a dance-off with Madhuri Dixit. Slated for a theatrical release on April 17, Kalank stars Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

After garnering praises on Kalank teaser, the makers of the much-awaited film released the first song of the film yesterday titled Ghar More Pardesia. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit, Ghar More Pardesia amassed wide appreciation from not just social media users but also Bollywood celebrities. As Alia flaunted her Kathak dance moves in Ghar More Pardesia, many felt disappointed by the absence of a dance-off between the two actors or even a dance sequence by Madhuri herself.

Alia Bhatt in a recent interaction with a news portal has admitted that she is glad it wasn’t dance off. Speaking about the behind-the-scenes of the song shoot, Alia said that the senior actor could sense her tension and kept guiding her on how to conduct herself ensuring that Alia aces every expression and dance step perfectly.

Admitting that the spins were the toughest part, Alia revealed that what made it difficult for her to spin fast was the weight of the lehenga. After she gave the take, Dance choreographer Remo D’Souza gave her an okay which was quite reassuring for her. Released a day ago, the song has already garnered 10 million views on YouTube.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions in association with Fox Star Studios, Kalank is set in the 1940s. Starring Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan and Sanjay Dutt, Kalank is slated for a theatrical release on April 17.

Post Kalank, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, SS Rajamouli’s film RRR alongside Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Sadak 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. With this, the actor is also in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ashwiny Iyer’s next.

