Kalank song Ghar More Pardesiya: The much-awaited song of Kalank featuring Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan is finally out on the Internet. The first song of the star-studded film, is all about the unmissable jugalbandi of Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt. The duo who will be sharing the screen for the first time, are seen dancing and singing together in the song will make you remind the good old chemistry of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit from the movie, Devdas.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta made under the banners of Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment will give you a glimpse of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie in Karan Johar style. The period drama written by Shibani Bathija, will hit the theatres on April 17, this year. Coming back to the song that has already created a buzz on social media is composed by Pritam, Ghar More Pardesiya has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Shreya Ghosal and Vaishali Mhade. In a white coloured lehenga choli, Alia is seen doning in a Maharani avatar while Madhuri in a pink laacha looks like the epitome of beauty. Watch Ghar More Pardesiya, here:

The song which was earlier scheduled to hit the YouTube at 11:00 am, was postponed to 12:30 pm by the makers of Kalank. Alia Bhatt took to her official Twitter handle to share the news with a glimpse of the song in which Alia Bhatt is seen posing with Madhuri Dixit. Take a look at it here:

Yesterday i.e. March 17, Bollywood’s Pataka Guddi, Alia Bhatt took to his official Instagram handle to share the first glimpse of Kalank’s first song, Ghar More Pardesiya with a caption saying that Ghar More Pardesiya is a song that gave her sleepless nights, days & months is coming very very soon. Talking about her nervousness about the song which has finally released today i.e. March 18 on the Internet, Alia Bhatt in her post further added by saying that her fans might have to send a search party to find her after the release of Ghar More Pardesiya. In the meanwhile, watch Ghar More Pardesiya teaser that has garnered over 1 million views on Alia Bhatt’s Instagram handle:

