Kalank song Ghar More Pardesiya: Kalank actor Alia Bhatt's performance in a song from her upcoming movie Kalank, Ghar More Pardesiya, has impressed many Bollywood celebs like Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza and Shashank Khaitan see inside.

Alia Bhatt is one crackerjack actor of Bollywood, being an actor of such a young age, she showed the diversity of acting-skills in her movies. Started her Bollywood career in the year 2012, the Student of the Year actor soared the new heightS of success. Recently, Alia Bhatt’s performance in a song from her upcoming movie Kalank, Ghar More Pardesiya, has impressed many Bollywood celebs. The actor shared the screen with veteran actor Madhuri Dixit. Alia mesmerised everyone by the dance steps which made her fans go weak on their knees.

Alia took to Twitter thanking those who contributed to the song. Mentioning Shreya Ghoshal, Vaishali Mhade, Amitabh Bhattacharya and Pritam Chakraborty, she spoke her heart out eventually she asked forgiveness from Pritam for her troublesome behaviour. It is to let everyone know that, Remo D’Souza has choreographed the whole dance.

Dada, @ipritamofficial, I know I troubled you lots for this song. But I love you. Fan for life #GharMorePardesiya — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 18, 2019

A huge thank you to @shreyaghoshal and #VaishaliMhade for their beautiful voices that brought #GharMorePardesiya to life ❤ A very special thank you to @OfficialAMITABH whose words created the magic. I can’t stop listening to it https://t.co/Lerpmqz3sW — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 18, 2019

Bollywood actors like Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza and Shashank Khaitan who appreciated Alia’s flawless performance. Knitting the wool of appreciation Dia Mirza asked Alia that, is there anything that she can’t do? and praised her each dancing steps. Whereas, Katrina also appreciated her by saying, well done. Shashank Khaitan titled Alia as one of the best actors of this time. Tweerati’s also flooded the whole Social sites with remarkable comments for the Kalank actor. Alia is busy promoting her two upcoming movies Kalank and Brahmastra, which created a buzz among fans. Kalank multi-starter movie featuring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan as lead characters of this Karan Johar-directed film. The movie will hit the theatres on April 17, 2019. Alia Bhatt is an actress cum singer who is one among the highest paid actors of Bollywood.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in working in an upcoming Telugu Historical fiction film RRR, directed by S. S. Rajamouli casting many talented actors like Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn. It will be a 300 cr budget movie based on the lives of freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, fighting against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More