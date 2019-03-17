Kalank song Ghar More Pardesiya out tomorrow: The movie is slated to release on April 17, 2019. It will star Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. Ahead of the new song release, the makers have released a 10-second teaser of the song. Watch song here.

Kalank song Ghar More Pardesiya out tomorrow: One of the most awaited movies of the year Kalank is set to release this year on April 17, 2019. The makers have already created a buzz among the fans with back to back poster releases, teaser release and now the makers are all set to launch their song Ghar More Pardesiya. The song is slated to be out tomorrow and ahead of the song launch, Alia Bhatt took to her office Instagram handle to share a small 10-second teaser where Varun Dhawan is all decked up in a red kurta and is walking among dancers and is entering the gate.

The post has already crossed 500k likes and the comments section is brimming with fans who are eagerly waiting for the song! A few hours back the makers also released another still from the song where Alia Bhatt is dressed in all white lehenga choli. She captioned her picture a- A song that gave me sleepless nights, days & months is coming very very soon.. I think you can safely say that I have never been SO nervous for anything in my life.. *screams frantically and hides under bed* You may have to send a search party to find me🙈🌞Meanwhile watch this space for more.. 🙏🤞. The post has crossed more than 800k likes and the count seems unstoppable!

From the past three days, the makers have kept the fans busy with back to back posters, introducing the characters and give us more insight about their roles in the movie. The teaser of the movie Kalank has crossed 35 million views in just two days!

Take a look at the teaser here:

The magnum opus Kalank stars Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudry, Varun Dhawan as Zafar, Aditya Roy Kapoor as Dev, Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Roop, Sonakshi Sinha as Satya and Madhuri Dixit as Begum Baahar. Take look at the posters here:

The magnum opus has been Bankrolled under the Dharma Productions banner and helmed by Abhishek Varman and Karan Johar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More