Ghar More Pardesiya song: Finally, Kalank's first track Ghar More Pardesiya has released and it has created a lot of buzz on the Internet. The way Alia Bhatt has performed and matched the level of Madhuri Dixit is just magical. Tweeple have praised both the actors and given it a thumbs up.

Abhishek Varman’s Kalank is one of the much-anticipated films as fans are eagerly waiting for each and every update regarding the film. Recently, the first track of the film Ghar More Pardesiya has released and it has created a lot of buzz in the industry. The song starts with a beautiful scene where Madhuri Dixit as Bahar Begum is singing. In the song, Alia Bhatt is performing the beautiful dance form Kathak with utmost grace, for the first time on-screen. After watching the video, one cannot say that Alia is performing this dance form for the first time. Starting from, expressions, lip-syncing to her dance moves, the leading lady spreads her magic perfectly. The most interesting part of the song is Alia matches every beat with Madhuri and together both of them makes it a beautiful watch for the fans.

Their chemistry in the form of jugalbandi is well appreciated as both of them are sharing the screens for the first time. Starting from frames, beautiful backgrounds and music, everything seems just perfect. The makers of the film have tried their best to make the song one of the stunning watches and tried hard to match, the level of Bhansali productions.

I want two more ears😭

I can't stop playing #ShreyaGhoshalMixtape and #GharMorePardesiya

Shreya you Beauty..!!❤

Goosebumps yet again 👏whattey magical rendition 😍

@shreyaghoshal The Queen for a reason 👑 — Sirisha🐇🐿️ (@SIRI_love_SG) March 18, 2019

The most wondering part about the song is, it was anticipated that both the actors to perform but unfortunately Madhuri Dixit didn’t perform in the whole track which was a little disappointing. Talking about the audience reaction, fans have given it a thumbs up and are calling the song with the names like Superb, outstanding, mind-blowing etc. Not only this, but they are also wondering on the fact that Alia Bhatt is performing Kathak for the first time on-screens and are appreciating her to the fullest. The song is choreographed by Remo D’Souza and is shot at the streets of Hira Mandi in Husnabad.

Highly disappointed a non dancer @aliaa08 has got all steps while a trained diva @MadhuriDixit has not a single step in #GharMorePardesiya All because of Nepoking @karanjohar #Kalank of Bollywood… — Chowkidar Ram Sharma (@raaam06) March 18, 2019

@ipritamofficial you are pure magic !!! Just too overwhelmed… listen to #GharMorePardesiya.. have a happy week ahead – https://t.co/qh6T6p7dZG — AntaraMitra (@onairantara) March 18, 2019

Fans are also calling it to be a perfect mix of everything. Kalank is one of the dream projects of the producer, Karan Johar as he has an emotional string attached to it. His father Yash Johar last worked on this project before he died, so Karan wanted the movie to be perfect. In a small Interview, the composer of the song Pritam told that Alia performed brilliantly on the sets and she has really worked very hard to perform the classical moves with perfection. Yesterday, he also took to his official Twitter handle to share his views on the leading actor.

Kalank is produced by Karan Johar and features leading actors Madhuri Dixit. Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt. The movie will hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019.

