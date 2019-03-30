Kalank song Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai: The third song of Kalank titled Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai is finally out. Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai, which is also the title track of the film, has been sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam Chakraborty. Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Kalank stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. The film will release on April 17.

With its ambitious cast, magnificent sets, a gripping love story and foot-tapping music, Kalank has emerged as one of the most anticipated films of 2019. Ever since the first look of Kalank is out, the film is making all the right buzz. Featuring an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to promote the upcoming film. After releasing songs like Ghar More Pardesia and First Class, the third song titled Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai has released today.

Crooned by Arijit Singh, composed by Pritam Chakraborty and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai, which is also the title track of Kalank, is a beautiful and soulful song that is sure to tug your heartstrings. A romantic ballad with Sufi undertones, the song showcase intense chemistry between its lead pairs- Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur-Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt-Madhuri Dixit. A treat for the eyes and ears, Kalank title track is set to emerge as the romantic song of the year.

Take a look at Kalank’s song Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai here:

Song composer Pritam Chakraborty had earlier revealed that filmmaker Abhishek Varman wanted a soulful track that underlines the emotion of loving someone intensely and that is all that Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai is all about. He added that there were many who commented that the track sounds dark after watching the teaser. However, it is not dark and is deep in the Indian spiritual space.

Directed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Kalank is set in the 1940s and is a story of turbulent relationships and eternal love. Film producer Karan Johar had earlier revealed that Kalank is the last film that his father Yash Johar worked on and it was his dream to see this film take form on celluloid. To raise the excitement for the song, the makers have been releasing captivating stills and posters from Kalank.

Check them out here:

The much-anticipated film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on April 19, 2019.

