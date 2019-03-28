Kalank song Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai: Kalank is one of the most-awaited films of 2018. As the film gears for a release on April 17, the makers are all set to release its third song titled Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai tomorrow on March 29. Kalank stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles.

Kalank song Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai: Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit is one of the most anticipated releases of 2020. Ever since the film has been announced, Kalank is hitting all the right notes making it a potential blockbuster. After introducing Alia Bhatt’s character Roop with the song Ghar More Pardesiya and Varun Dhawan’s character Zafar, the makers of the film are all set to release the third song titled Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai tomorrow, i.e March 28.

To raise excitement for the romantic track, new stills and posters have been released that are no less than a visual treat. In one of the posters shared by the official Instagram account of Dharma Movies, Zafar (Varun Dhawan) and Roop (Alia Bhatt) can be seen looking at each other with utmost intensity and love. Looking at the poster, it can be said that the duo are undoubtedly one of the most beautiful on-screen couples of Bollywood. Before this, the makers had shared the poster of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.

However, it is the stills that have been shared by the star-cast that are stealing our attention for all the right reasons. From chemistry, beautiful locales and emotions, the posters are hyping excitement for Kalank title track.

Sung by Arijit Singh, the title track of Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam Chakraborty. Speaking about the song, Pritam said that Arijit Singh has delivered a beautiful and soulful track. He revealed that the brief by director Abhishek Varman was that he wanted a beautiful and bright track that underlines the emotions of loving someone intensely. Thus, unlike popular opinion, the song is not dark and is in the Indian Spiritual space reflecting hints of Sufi. Pritam added that Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai is an exceptionally romantic song with deep lyrics that can infuse a sense of passion.

Kalank is slated to hit the screens on April 17, 2019.

