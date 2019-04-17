Kalank: Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt's Ghar More Pardesiya is one of the most beautiful and melodious songs of star-studded flick which has finally hit the theatres, today i.e. April 17. Made under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kalank also stars Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt.

Kalank makers gave one of the most beautiful songs to the movie buffs, Ghar More Pardesiya. Well, the song which was released on March 18, is all about the alluring jugalbandi of Madhuri Dixit Nene and Alia Bhatt. In Shreya Ghosal and Vaishali Mhade’s melodious voice, Ghar More Pardesiya which also reminds us of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit’s Dola Re Dola Re is composed by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Undoubtedly, the song has bagged a position in Madhuri Dixit as well as Alia Bhatt’s chartbuster list. The track in which Alia Bhatt is seen flaunting her Kathak moves, has garnered over 43 million views on YouTube.

Ghar More Pardesiya opend with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt entering a street. As the love birds from Kalank walk down their paths, Laxman can be seen drawing the Laxman rekha in front of Sita. While, Madhuri Dixit is seen singing a bhajan on a swing. Alia Bhatt then is seen entering where Madhuri is sining on the swing. Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit’s jugalbandi has impressed the audience. Watch, one of the most loved and praised songs of Kalank, here:

Soon after the success of Ghar More Pardesiya, Alia Bhatt was quoted saying that Madhuri Dixit Nene was constantly instructing her on how to conduct herself during the shoot. Nene in fact, ensure Alia that she performed everything perfectly. Alia further added, the weight of the lehenga made it difficult to spin fast. I was worried about how I had fared, but once I finished the take, Remo D’Souza gave me an okay. That was reassuring.

Soon after the release of Kalank’s first song, Ghar More Pardesiya, fans went gaga over the performance of Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit. This is how Twitter users reacted to Ghar More Pardesiya:

Off topic but this "ghar mere pardesiya" song has been stuck in my head lately. Just so good to start your day with. So underrated! — Oreo 💛 (@Oyeee_Sunn) March 27, 2019

Raghukul reet sada chali aayi

Praan jaye pr vachan na jayi✨ Raghuvar tere raah nihare …

Saato janam se siya …..

Ghar mere pardesiya ….

Aao Padharo piyaaa ….

Kya song hai waah!!!👐❤#Kalank 🎶🎶 — ⓚⓐⓛⓨⓐⓝⓘ (@im_kalyani37) March 28, 2019

Huge fan of Alia the actress – not yet sold on her classical dancing skills 🧐. Also the Kathak queen is a mere spectator in the trailer, hopefully the song has more to offer! Ghar More Pardesiya – Kalank https://t.co/V4G6pgS6e9 — Minal (@Granger_Gab) March 20, 2019

Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Kunal Khemu and Hiten Tejwani starrer Kalank has finally hit the theatres, today i.e. April 17. Helmed by Abhishek Varman, the period drama film is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta under the banners of Fox Star Studios, Dharma Produtions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

