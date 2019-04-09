Madhuri Dixit's latest song Tabah Ho Gaye from the movie Kalank holds many similarities with the chartbuster 90's song Maar Dala. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.

As the makers have released another song Tabaah Ho Gaye from the period drama film Kalank starring Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles, the fans have already started comparing their song Tabaah Ho Gaye with the 90s hit Maar Dala. The song Tabaah Ho Gaye has been crooned by Shreya Ghoshal, penned by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and the music has been given by Pritam. The song which stars Madhuri Dixit in the lead role has been choreographed by none other than Maar Dala star Saroj Khan.

Well with no further delay take a look at the song Tabaah Ho Gaye from Kalank here:

However, Madhuri Dixit did say that the song is very different from Maar Dala as she will be portraying two different characters, but the fans were quick enough to compare Baahar Begum to Chandramukhi! Madhuri was quoted saying that Baahar Begum is a very different personality than to Chandramukhi, the choreography is done on a basis keeping the mentality in mind. She further on stated that Baahar is such a character that even if given a choice to dance, she went. As we get more insight into Madhuri’s role in the movie the excitement and buzz is increasing too!

As the movie seems a combination of all Bollywood movies the song too feels like a mixture of Madhuri Dixit’s hook songs be it Maar Dala or Aaja Nachle to Dola Re. The other thing which will take us back in time to Devdas days is the backdrop of the song from the chandeliers to the sets, it just seems too similar!

Well if you don’t believe us that the song holds similarities to chartbuster 90s song take a look here:

The movie Kalank is a tragic love story set against the backdrop of the partition of India. The movie has been bankrolled under the Dharma Productions banner and is being produced by Karan Johar. Kalank is one of the most awaited movies of this year and will be releasing worldwide this month on April 17, 2019.

Some of the songs of the movie are First Class, Ghar More Pardesiya, and Kalank title track. Take a look at some of the songs of the movie which is trending on youtube here:

