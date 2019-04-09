Finally, the much-awaited song Tabaah Ho Gaye featuring Madhuri Dixit is out. It seems that the makers of the film love to tease fans and in order to quench the thirst of the eagerly waiting fans, the producer of the film Karan Johar shared the song on Twitter. Fans of Madhuri Dixit had a huge expectation from the diva as she always hits the charts and following the same trend, Madhuri has conquered the heart of her fans with her lovely expressions. Her eyes, smile, hands move gracefully with all most equal amount of elegance. The song is choreographed by Saroj Khan and Remo D’Souza.
Her looks in the song Tabaah Ho Gaye will somehow remind you of her iconic track Maar Dala from the movie Devdas. The lyrics of the song will completely melt your heart and Madhuri Dixit’s performance will steal your attention. When the first song Ghar More Pardesiya released, the fans were eagerly excited to see the jugalbandi of Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit in the form of dance but unfortunately, the centre stage was all taken by Alia Bhatt, who practised rigorously to perform Kathak for the first time on the screens. From a long time, fans wanted to see Madhuri’s performance which has undoubtedly been a treat to the fans.
Talking about the social media reaction, words like amazing, outstanding, graceful, mesmerising are being used to describe the song. It seems that even after years, Madhuri’s grace has not faded and she still impresses fans with her real talent. Tweeple are also calling Madhuri pure goddess as whatever she does on-screen can’t be matched by any other actor in the industry.
Here are some social media reactions.
Kalank is one of the highly-anticipated films that will hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019. The film is directed by Abhishek Varman and is produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.
