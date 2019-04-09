Kalank song Tabaah Ho Gaye: Producer Karan Johar recently shared the most-anticipated song Tabaah Ho Gaye which features Madhuri Dixit. The song is choreographed by Saroj Khan and Remo D'Souza and is sung by Shreya Ghoshal. In just a few minutes of the release, the song has created a buzz on social media and has garnered a positive response from the fans.

Finally, the much-awaited song Tabaah Ho Gaye featuring Madhuri Dixit is out. It seems that the makers of the film love to tease fans and in order to quench the thirst of the eagerly waiting fans, the producer of the film Karan Johar shared the song on Twitter. Fans of Madhuri Dixit had a huge expectation from the diva as she always hits the charts and following the same trend, Madhuri has conquered the heart of her fans with her lovely expressions. Her eyes, smile, hands move gracefully with all most equal amount of elegance. The song is choreographed by Saroj Khan and Remo D’Souza.

Her looks in the song Tabaah Ho Gaye will somehow remind you of her iconic track Maar Dala from the movie Devdas. The lyrics of the song will completely melt your heart and Madhuri Dixit’s performance will steal your attention. When the first song Ghar More Pardesiya released, the fans were eagerly excited to see the jugalbandi of Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit in the form of dance but unfortunately, the centre stage was all taken by Alia Bhatt, who practised rigorously to perform Kathak for the first time on the screens. From a long time, fans wanted to see Madhuri’s performance which has undoubtedly been a treat to the fans.

Talking about the social media reaction, words like amazing, outstanding, graceful, mesmerising are being used to describe the song. It seems that even after years, Madhuri’s grace has not faded and she still impresses fans with her real talent. Tweeple are also calling Madhuri pure goddess as whatever she does on-screen can’t be matched by any other actor in the industry.

Here are some social media reactions.

#TabaahHoGaye No one can match her expressions. Just No one.

PS: The 30 Chakkars in one shot are kept in wrap. Only to watch her will definitely go to theatres . #MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/FXA8QV84JY — Nairita (@Im__NB) April 9, 2019

Very beautifully sing,

performed and present it.👌👌👌

I loved this song. #TabaahHoGayehttps://t.co/d4pZeWyNZW Such a sweetest voice you

have @shreyaghoshal

connect direct to heart. ❤@MadhuriDixit Mam you nailed it.🙏 Delight to watch you on dance floor. pic.twitter.com/v882X92U1J — Shiv Dutta 💫 (@imshiva17) April 9, 2019

The throne always belongs to the queen

No matter how many years pass ✨#TabaahHoGaye #MadhuriDixit #Kalank pic.twitter.com/iq3aUMwQy8 — Ayushi Saran (@ayushi_saran) April 9, 2019

Am in love @MadhuriDixit

Ma'am 😍😍

I cant explain 🙂

Fabulous ❤ pure goddess ❤#TabaahHoGaye #TabaahHoGayeByShreyaGhoshal THE MADHURI DIXIT SONG https://t.co/Pwq1OPaHhs — Soulina (@soulina8) April 9, 2019

Kalank is one of the highly-anticipated films that will hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019. The film is directed by Abhishek Varman and is produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More