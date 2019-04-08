Kalank song Tabah Ho Gaye: For those who felt that Madhuri Dixit should have taken over the centre stage in the song Ghar More Pardesiya with Alia Bhatt, this announcement will surely prove to be good news for them. Some minutes ago, the producer of the film, Karan Johar shared on Twitter that upcoming song Tabah Ho Gaye featuring Madhuri Dixit will release on April 10, 2019.

Kalank song Tabah Ho Gaye: Good news for Madhuri Dixit fans, finally the goddess of dance is all set to quench the thirst of her eagerly waiting fans. After Ghar More Padesiya, all Madhuri fans were desperately waiting for the diva to dance but unfortunately, the limelight of the song was garnered by Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who performed Kathak for the first time on-screens after a rigorous training session. Finally, the makers of the film decided to release the much-awaited song that features the dancing queen Madhuri Dixit.

The producer of the film Karan Johar recently shared the good news on twitter quoting that the upcoming song titled Tabah Ho Gaye will release on April 10, 2019. Not only this, but the producer also shared a glimpse of the song where Madhuri Dixit looks effortlessly graceful. It seems that the hardworking producer also couldn’t keep calm to share the news with the eager fans. He also quoted that it is an honour working with the iconic diva. He further added saying that Kalank is special to him for a number of reasons.

The MADHURI DIXIT SONG spectacle will be out day after the 9th of April !!!! #kalank @MadhuriDixit #TabahHoGaye pic.twitter.com/NjqyorbaBB — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 8, 2019

Kalank has marked Karan Johar’s first collaboration with Madhuri Dixit and the producer also shared that he is very excited to share the song with all the Madhuri fans. Moreover, after songs like Didi Tera Devar Deewana, Lo Chali Main, Ek Do Teen, Soniye Mil Jaa, the level of excitement and expectation from the diva is on to a different level.

The dancing sensation last appeared in the song Ghagra from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hia Deewani and after that Madhuri will be appearing on the screens with Kalank’s song Tabah Ho Gaye which will release tomorrow.

Earlier to this, the makers of Kalank also released songs like First Class that introduced the character of Varun Dhawan as Zafar in the film and the title track of the film Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai which featured the chemistry of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Both the songs created a lot of buzz but the level of excitement to watch the goddess of dance on the big screens after years is something very different. Talking about the film, it features big star Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt and will hit the theatres on April 17, 2019.

