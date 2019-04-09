Kalank Song Tabah Ho Gaye: Kalank song titled Tabaah Ho Gaye has been released on the Internet today. Dressed in an orange embellished lehenga, Madhuri Dixit looks beautiful while flaunting her dance skills. The song is presently winning hearts on the social media.

The much-awaited third song titled, Tabaah Ho Gaye of a multi- starrer the Kalank, has been released on the Internet . No doubt, in terms of grandeur and opulence, the song is majestic and magnificent with grand sets. Madhuri Dixit looks an epitome fo beauty while flaunting her impressive dancing skills. Dressed in an embellished Manish Malhotra’s lehenga, Madhuri Dixit’s classical dance is winning the hearts on the Internet. Dancing queen Madhuri Dixit has once again proved that she can pull off any dance form effortlessly. She looks beautiful in her expressions. In an interview with news agency, Madhuri Dixit said that Tabaah Ho Gaye has a come at a point in the narration when the backstories of each character are unfolding. The song is quite defining moment in the story.

Tabaah Ho Gaye, features Madhuri Dixit which has been choreographed by Saroj Khan and Remo D’Souza. Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit has several times collaborated on various tracks such as Ek Do Teen, Choli Ke Peeche, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga and Maar Daala. While Remo and Madhuri have judged the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. They have worked together in Ghagra from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

In an earlier interview to leading daily, Saroj Khan said that a woman can look graceful and beautiful through a dance. Perhaps, therefore, every song what they did together holds a recall value even today. If the youngsters are still dancing to those numbers, then it’s great achievement.

Kalank is directed by Karan Johar. It features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. It’s a dream and much-anticipated project of Kalank.

