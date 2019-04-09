Kalank song Taabah Ho Gaye teaser: Good news for Madhuri Dixit fans, those who were waiting for Madhuri to share the screens with Alia Bhatt in Ghar More Pardesiya, this announcement will surely make your day more special. The makers of the film will soon release the song Tabah Ho Gaye which features Madhuri Dixit.

One of the highly-anticipated films Kalank has taken over the country with its magic. Till now the makers of the film have released the teaser, trailer and three songs and in order to create more curiosity among the fans, the makers are all set to create a buzz in the industry with its ace card. Today the much-awaited song Tabah Ho Gaye will release featuring the dancing queen Madhuri Dixit. It seems that the team of Kalank is very excited for the film, recently, the producer of the film Karna Johar released the teaser of the song and also announced that the track will be out today, April 9, 2019.

Earlier, Karan shared the first look of Madhuri on Twitter and now he is up with the teaser. Madhuri Dixit will be performing Kathak on the track titled Tabah Ho Gaye. By just a small glimpse, the producer has made the fans very impatient and they are eagerly waiting for the song to release.

The teaser instantly reminds you of Madhuri’s song Maar Dala from her film Devdas. In the video, a large chandelier can be seen with a group of dancers standing in a circle and are fully dressed in green attire. After which enters the goddess of dance dressed in a red designer shawl and orange traditional lehenga. Madhuri Dixit will be appearing back on the screens after much time and the level of excitement and expectation from the diva is on a different level after rewarding the industry with hit songs like Ghagra, Ek Do Teen and Didi Tera Devar Deewana. The track is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and will be hitting the silver screens today.

The MADHURI DIXIT SONG spectacle will be out day after the 9th of April !!!! #kalank @MadhuriDixit #TabahHoGaye pic.twitter.com/NjqyorbaBB — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 8, 2019

Earlier to this, Alia Bhatt’s song Ghar More Pardesiya released and created a big buzz in the industry. The songs featured Alia Bhatt’s dance performance which happened to be for the first time on the screens, however, some fans claimed that if Madhuri could also have shared the centre stage with Alia, the song must have been better. The film Kalank is directed by Abhishek Varman and will hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019.

