The much-awaited teaser of Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha is finally out. With magnificent visuals, power-packed star-cast and a gripping story, the teaser of Kalank has hit all the right notes. As the teaser of the film continues to take social media by storm, some of the dialogues of the film have started a meme fest on social media.

From relatable memes on engineering students, Salman Khan to comparison with previous period films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Devdas and Baahubali, the teaser of Kalank has unleased everyone’s creativity out on social media. One of the dialogues of Alia Bhatt where she says “Humse Jyada Barbaad Aur Koi Nahi Iss Duniya Mein” (Nobody is destroyed more than us in the world) is a particular hit.

Karan Johar after every episode of Koffee with Karan. #KalankTeaser pic.twitter.com/Pe981jbh4T — Satya (@absolutesatya) March 12, 2019

When you are the only single left in your whole squad pic.twitter.com/Gcub2UVAZr — Vraj Soni (@inos_jarv) March 12, 2019

When you bump into your EX #kalankteaser pic.twitter.com/dYl9nYGUwy — Too dead to die! (@Obaid_Atique) March 12, 2019

When you are failed in an exam but then you come to know that your friend is failed too : pic.twitter.com/C93mcZCEnX — Akshit Sharma (@ShrmaGka_Ladka) March 12, 2019

Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Movies in association with Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson, Kalank is a story of turbulent relationships and eternal love. Set in the 1940s, Kalank is slated for a theatrical release on April 17.

The team of Kalank unveiled the teaser of Kalank in an event in Mumbai. At the event, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt twinned in white, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha twinned in red while Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit wore matching Black outfits.

