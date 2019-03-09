Kalank teaser: The much-awaited film Kalank has been advanced to April 17 from April 19. Film critic Taran Adarsh confirmed the update on his official Twitter account and also revealed that the teaser will be out on March 12. Kalank stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in prominent roles.

Kalank teaser: Kalank starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit is one of the most anticipated films of the year. As the first look posters of all characters continue to generate excitement on social media, the makers of the film have decided to surprise the audience by releasing the film a little earlier. On March 9, Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account sometime back to reveal that Kalank will now be hitting the theatrical screens on April 17 to benefit from a 5-day extended weekend.

The film critic also revealed that the much-awaited teaser of Kalank will release on March 12, i.e Tuesday. Looking at the buzz around the film, Kalank is expected to set new records at the box office. Set in the 1940s, Kalank is the story of turbulent relationships and eternal love.

In the film, Varun plays the role of Zafar, Alia Bhatt plays the role of Roop, Aditya Roy Kapur plays the role of Dev Chaudhry, Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of Satya Chaudhry, Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Balraj Chaudhry while Madhuri Dixit plays the role of Bahaar Begum.

Take a look at the posters of Kalank here:

Kalank is directed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Talking about the film, Karan Johar had earlier revealed that Kalank was the last film that his father worked on and it was his dream to see this film come to life on celluloid.

