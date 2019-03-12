The teaser of Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer multi-starrer movie Kalank has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film and has received a positive response from fans.

The much-anticipated teaser of Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film Kalank starring Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film. The film has been set in the 1940s and talks about a love story which is divided by religion. The film also brings Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt back together on the silver screen after 21 long years. Kalank has been helmed by ace filmmaker Abhishek Varman who has previously directed films like 2 States.

Kalank is being bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and is being co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. The film also stars Kunal Khemu and Hiten Tejwani in key roles and Bollywood beauties like Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani will be seen performing on special item songs in the film. Kalank is said to be Karan Johar’s dream project and is one of the most anticipated films of the year and is slated to hit the silver screen on April 17 this year. The teaser of Kalank has created a lot of buzz on the Internet and has been trending on all social media platforms.

Fans and audience have given the teaser a thumbs up and Twitter is filled with praises for the film.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmhXhTmP0a0

