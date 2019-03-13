Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji recently took to his Instagram handle to praise his film's actor Alia Bhatt's performance in Kalank's teaser. He said that she was just 18 when he met Alia for the first time and from that time till today, the actor has undergone some major changes and awarded the industry with some memorable performances. Have a look at the post–

No doubt, Alia Bhatt has become one of the allrounders of the industry, and after spending just 7 years in the industry, she has become every filmmaker’s favourite. Her phenomenal work with memorable performances in films are always praised by the makers and her fans as well. Just a few hours earlier, Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Kalank’s teaser released and has created a lot of buzz on social media. Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji recently took to his official Instagram handle to share an adorable post for Kalank actor Alia Bhatt. He quoted that Alia is among the most versatile actors of the industry and leaves no chance of astonishing her fans with her performances. He further called Alia a perfect pack of various natural elements like sunshine, water, wind, fire and starlight.

Alia was just 18 when she appeared in her Bollywood debut Student of the Year. From that film till now, the actor has come a long way and now her flamboyant looks in the teaser of Kalank is something one can die for. He said that Alia is not small anymore and is the latest bomb of Bollywood. Talking about his film, the director said that he will soon be uploading another insight from his film Brahmastra which will hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and proves to be the first planned trilogy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More