Kalank teaser countdown: One of the most awaited movies of the year, Kalank is soon going to hit the internet with its official teaser. The family drama based in the 1940’s era will redefine Bollywood cinema and people are eagerly waiting for it to hit the silver screens. After the makers dropped the extra-ordinary first looks of the lead cast, it has doubled the excitement in fans.

As announced, the Kalank team is going to release the official teaser tomorrow. Before that, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sonakshi Sinha posted a glimpse from the teaser and raised the anticipation in fans. Leaving fans restless, the cast dropped their respective looks from the teaser and it looks grandeur.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan as Zafar

Zafar

Aditya Roy Kapur as Dev Chaudhry

Dev Chaudhry

Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry

Balraj Chaudhry

Alia Bhatt as Roop

Roop

Sonakshi Sinha as Satya

Satya

Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum

Bahaar Begum

The shirtless backshot of Varun Dhawan has left everyone speechless, while the regal look of Alia Bhatt is redefining class. Even, Karan Johar who produced the movie took to his official Instagram account to share these looks.

Kalank has already created enough buff for it and is continuing to raise the excitement. Marking the fourth collaboration of superhit Jodi Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Kalank has set the bars high. Not just this, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit will be seen together after 21 long years.

