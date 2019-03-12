Kalank teaser launch: The much-awaited teaser of Kalank is finally out. Starred by Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar. Several photographs are doing the rounds on the Internet.

Kalank teaser launch: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt-starrer Kalank teaser has been unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai. Directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, the movie has an ensemble star-cast including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. Various photographs and videos are surfacing from the live event. All the stars look beautiful as they walked on the event. Much before the teaser launch, the makers of the film started releasing the posters of the film. It created a lot of curiosity among the movie buffs regarding every character. All the stars gathered at the event and they looked beautiful as they walked at the red carpet.

We bring you with various pictures from the event.

Alia bhatt Emotional During Kalank Teaser Or Kalank Trailer Launch https://t.co/kQy1PKXGz0 via @YouTube — Mission India Fit (@GodRaviPundir) March 12, 2019

Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha look beautiful in their well-tailored attires. Alia Bhatt wore a white anarkali suit and Sonakshi wore a red coloured outfit. The two actors look beautiful in their outfit. Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan also looked handsome in their chosen outfits. They both twinned in a sherwani. Aditya Roy Kapur wore a red coloured sherwani and Varun Dhawan wore a white sherwani.

Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit also look beautiful together at the teaser launch. Sanjay Dutt wore a black sherwani and Madhuri Dixit wore a golden floral black and grey saree. Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene will reunite after a gap of 22 years. Their chemistry was quite a rage in the 1990s. Till today, ‘Khalnayak’, ‘Saajan’ and ‘Thanedaar’ are counted among the popular movies.

