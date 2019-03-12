Kalank teaser review: The much-awaited trailer of Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit has finally released. Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Kalank is slated to hit the screens on April 17.

Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit is one of the most awaited films of 2019. Amid heightened anticipation and excitement, the makers of the film have finally released the teaser of the film and it does not disappoint at all. As seen in the earlier glimpses, the spectacle of Kalank is larger than life.

Revolving around a love story divided by religious lines, the teaser manages to keep you intrigued throughout. With picturesque cinematography, high voltage emotions, family drama, action, romance and dance numbers, Kalank has all the elements of being a blockbuster. The teaser marks the introduction of Varun Dhawan (Zafar), Alia Bhatt (Roop), Sanjay Dutt( Balraj Choudhry), Aditya Roy Kapur (Dev Choudhry), Sonakshi Sinha (Satya Choudhry), Madhuri Dixit (Bahaar Begum) in Kalank’s spectacle.

Take a look at the teaser of Kalank here:

Last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Kalank unites one of the most loved on-screen couples of Bollywood, i.e Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt on-screen. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, who are rumoured to be in a relationship in the 90s, will be reuniting after 21 years. With this, it will be interesting to see the fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Kalank is a story of turbulent relationships and eternal love. Set in the 1940s, Kalank is the last film that Yash Johar had worked on and it was his dream to see this film take shape on celluloid. Earlier slated to hit the theatrical screens on April 19, the film will now release on April 17.

Looking at the teaser of the teaser of the film, we cannot wait to watch and experience the world of Kalank with its trailer.

