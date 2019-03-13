Kalank teaser: One of the most awaited movies of 2019, Kalank has finally treated the audience with its official teaser. Launched yesterday, the teaser has created a lot of buzz on the internet. People are going over the classy yet massy multistarrer. Well, the background music that must have caught your attention might have got inspiration from this Hollywood Tv series!

Karan Johar’s ambitious project which is soon going to hit the silver screen has gathered many buffs for it and people are going restless for its release. Creating a lot of buzz on the internet with its teaser release, the movie is definitely a potential blockbuster. Critics, audience and everyone is unanimously praising the cast and the performances for giving a larger than life feel.

Well, until now, you might have come across many facts related to the movie including that it is a reunion of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit after 21 long years or that Kalank will mark the 4th collaboration of much-loved Jodi Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. But, what we are going to reveal now is going to shock you to the core. The soothing yet powerful background music of the teaser might have got inspired from a Hollywood Tv series. If you pay a little more attention, you would realize that the theme music of Hollywood superhero TV series The Flash is quite similar to Kalank teaser’s background music.

A Twitter user posted reacting on it and said that The Flash’s background music has been converted to Indian version for Kalank’s teaser and the similarity will actually hit you hard. Here are both the videos, discover it yourself.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, the movie is based on a story from the 1940s. The film is bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and Fox Star Studios and is scheduled to release on April 17.

