Producer Karan Johar recently tweeted to announce that the title song of the much-anticipated film Kalank will release tomorrow, which was supposed to release today. He also quoted that the music team wanted to come up with the best version of their favourite track so the launch is delayed by a day. He further apologized to all those fans who were looking forward to the song.

Kalank is one of the highly anticipated films and is one of the dream projects of producer Karan Johar. Recently, the reports revealed that Kalank’s title song which is sung by Arijit Singh is delayed by a day. The song was supposed to release today, however, the co-producer of the film Karan Johar tweeted to announce that the song will hit the screens tomorrow. Not only this, but he also revealed that the music team that includes music composer Pritam Chakraborty, singer Arijit Singh, and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya wanted to present the best version of the song, hence the track is delayed by a day. A small segment of the title track was present in the teaser of the film that released a month before. Those few lines created a big buzz on social media and many of the comments on the teaser were praising the music king Arijit Singh.

Earlier to this, the teaser of the song was dropped by the stars of the film that featured the onscreen couples Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit-Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha- Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is a period drama that is directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Fox Star Studios.

We apologise from the bottom of our hearts! Will have to delay our #KalankTitleTrack by a day…all of us ! Pritam…Amitabh…Arijit and Abhishek want to present the best version of our favourite track in the film…song will be out Tomorrow! A big sorry again from team #kalank — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 29, 2019

Earlier, Sridevi was finalized for the role of Bahaar Begum but after her, Madhuri Dixit was chosen for the role. It is predicted that the multi-starrer film will impress fans as it will mark the fourth collaboration of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The film will hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019. Reports suggested that the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 19 but due to Hollywood film Avengers: Endgame, the film release date was preponed.

My favourite song out tomorrow #KalankTitleTrack pic.twitter.com/RhEOYvQcY8 — Varun ZAFAR Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2019

The makers of the film first released the song Ghar More Pardesiya which featured the innovative Jodi of Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt. The song garnered a positive response from the audience as for the first time Alia Bhatt performed Kathak onscreen. After which the song First class released that featured Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

