Kalank Title Track audience reactions and review: The much-awaited title track of Karan Johar’s upcoming multi-starrer film Kalank has finally been released today—March 30. The film, which stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles is one of the most anticipate films of this year. The Kalank title track, which was shared by ace filmmaker Karan Johar on his official Twitter handle on March 30, is being loved by fans and has been trending on all social media platforms.

The song, which has been mostly filmed on the Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, shows the complicated relationships between the different characters of the film such as Varun-Alia, Aditya Roy Kapur-Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. The beautiful and melodious song has been sung by Arijit Singh & Shilpa Rao and the heartfelt lyrics have been given by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The music of this amazing song has been given my the Pritam and this is what makes Kalank Title Track the song of the year. The title track of Karan Johar’s Kalank has created a lot of buzz on social media and fans have given it a thumbs up. Kalank is a multi-starrer film set in the pre-independence 40s era.

It is a love story which will take you back in old times. Also, with Kalank, Sanjay Dutt and evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit have reunited for a movie after a long gap of 20 years. The film has been helmed by Abhishek Varman and has been backed by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and has been co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. Kalank is slated to hit the silver screen on April 17 this year and also stars Kunal Khemu, Hiten Tejwani and Kiara Advani in supporting roles.

Kalank marks the 4th film of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. They have previously worked in superhit films like Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Soon after the Kalank Title Track was released, fans started posting on Twitter and expressed their feelings. Here are some of the reactions!

Zafar and Roop have my whole heart. The chemistry is magic.✨#KalankTitleTrack pic.twitter.com/xKQLNRadYE — Cim (@Ciiimonex) March 30, 2019

i'm really curious to know the story between dev and roop #Kalanktitletrack pic.twitter.com/KEmSbowIuT — anushka. (@bairipiyas) March 30, 2019

#KalankTitleTrack i loved the staring between satya and dev dam how gorgeous they are together it was just only staring that too seconds but chemistry between sonakshi and Aditya wow impressed… — Albatross🌟csk™ (@Farhana40633458) March 30, 2019

Musafir mein bhatka tu mera bassera main tera… the most beautiful 10 seconds of the song showcased on Dev and Satya staring at each other. I’m crying 😭 #KalankTitleTrack — r. || #Kalank 🍂 (@yehfitoormera) March 30, 2019

I kind of just want to see more of Sonakshi. So beautiful.#KalankTitleTrack pic.twitter.com/glyaLOMCOh — Dinah Laurel Lance (@LordPotter4eva) March 30, 2019

