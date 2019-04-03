Kalank trailer: The much-awaited trailer of multi-starrer Kalank is finally out a few minutes ago. The trailer is already a hit on the streets of social media and one just can't easily take their eyes off the extravaganza. Those who have already watched the trailer and those who have been all set to watch it, here are the five things that might engross you till the end of it and will make you pre-book a ticket for the film.

Kalank trailer: The much-awaited trailer of multi-starrer Kalank is finally out a few minutes ago. The trailer is already a hit on the streets of social media and one just can’t easily take their eyes off the extravaganza. The trailer is undoubtedly huge for all the Bollywood reasons, excluding the cast of the film. Earlier, it was the teaser of the film that brought the viewers of teh edge of their seats and now there is this 2:11-minutes-long trailer. The film is scheduled to release on April 17, 2019. Those who have already watched the trailer and those who have been all set to watch it, here are the five things that might engross you till the end of it and will make you pre-book a ticket for the film.

Cast

Undoubtedly, the cast of the film is one of the USPs of the trailer and it is special in so many days. Above all, the film features Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit who will be sharing the screen together after almost two decades. Then there is the most appreciated Bollywood jodi Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan while the audience can also look forward to watching the performance of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha.

Plot

The plot of the film is the second most interesting highlight from the trailer. One can clearly see a love triangle being build until the end of the trailer that had quite made it similar to some of Karan Johar’s last productions. Then there is an extra-marital affair, inter-religion love and so many other things that are making the plot of the film bit different and interesting.

Background score

The background score initially sounded like the music of Games Of Thrones and one has to admit that it was exceptional. The background track hits you hard with an outstanding orchestra and takes you on a journey of India before its independence.

Sets

The film looks like a Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial, but it is not. Surprisingly, Abhishek Varman has used some massive sets for making the film and we have agreed that it was important to showcase the diversity of India post-independence. The sets are also a reason that will make you watch the film on the day it would get released.

It is a Karan Johar production

The last but most important fact about the trailer and the film is the film has made under the banner of Dharma Productions. Apart from him, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta have also produced the film. One has to admit that Karan Johar films have always been a must watch for all the good reasons.

