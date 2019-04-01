Kalank trailer: Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most-awaited films of 2019. As the film continues to make all the right buzz, Film producer Karan Johar has revealed that the trailer of the film will be released 2 days later on April 3, 2019. Kalank is slated to release on April 17.

Kalank trailer: The month of April will witness the release of one of the most-anticipated Bollywood releases of 2019, i.e Kalank. Starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalank is a period film set in the 1940s. Ever since the first look of the film is out, Kalank is creating all the right hype ahead of its release on April 17. From songs like Ghar More Pardesiya, First Class to Kalank title track Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai to intriguing character posters, it seems like the makers have hit all the right notes to make the film a blockbuster.

As cinephiles eagerly wait for the trailer of the film, Film producer Karan Johar wrote on his official Twitter account that Kalank trailer will be released in 2 days, i.e April 3. He added that the trailer of the film will be another step into the spellbinding world of Kalank.

Interestingly, the teaser, which was released 2 weeks ago, has garnered 40 million views on YouTube. Meanwhile, the teaser and songs like First Class and Ghar More Pardesiya combined have garnered more than 100 million views. In the film, Varun Dhawan will play Zafar, Alia Bhatt will play Roop, Aditya Roy Kapur will play Dev Chaudhary, Sonakshi Sinha will play Satya Chaudhary, Sanjay Dutt will play Balraj Chaudhary while Madhuri Dixit will play Bahaar Begum.

Overjoyed by the development, social media users thanked Karan Johar for sharing the piece of information with them while many think that it could be an April Fool’s Day prank. Here’s how tweeple are reacting to Kalank trailer release date:

Super excited — 💕Fathima Lockhat💕 (@FATZ94457824) April 1, 2019

April fool — s. (@xpizzaburgerx) April 1, 2019

Pretty curious about it. I hope it comes out in Australia too — Neelesh Haulder (@HaulderNeelesh) April 1, 2019

Wow thanks for sharing such great news sir 😊😍 — Kashish Kadakia (@KashishKadaki1) April 1, 2019

i hope u r not making us fool….. lol — Anushka (@AnushkaBhowmik6) April 1, 2019

Speaking about Kalank, Film producer Karan Johar had earlier revealed that it was the last film his father Yash Johar worked on and it was his dream to watch this film take its form on the big screen. Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Films in association with Fox Star Studios, Kalank is one of the most awaited films of 2019. Earlier scheduled to release on April 19, the film is now slated to hit the screens on April 17.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More