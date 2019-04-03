Kalank trailer audience and celebrity reaction: The highly anticipated trailer of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Kalank has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film and has received a phenomenal response from fans.

Kalank trailer audience and celebrity reaction: The much-awaited trailer of Karan Johar’s dream project Kalank has finally been released by the makers of the film on Wednesday—April 3. The multi-starrer film, featuring a talented star cast of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most anticipated films of the year and the trailer of this epic love story will leave you asking for more. In the trailer, we see some breathtaking performances by the leading actors and dialogues will leave you speechless.

Kalank has been set on the backdrop of the 90s pre-independence era and shows an ironic love story which is threatened by traditions, family values and much more. All the actors in the trailer are looking amazing and fans on social media have expressed their excitement stating that they cannot wait for the film to get released. The songs of the film such as Ghar More Pardesiya, First Class and Kalank Title Track have been loved by fans and audience and now the trailer of the film has taken social media by storm and has created a lot of buzz on the Internet.

Kalank is slated to hit the silver screen on April 17 and has been helmed by Abhishek Varman who has previously directed blockbuster film 2 States. Kalank has been produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and has been co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios.

Kalank will reunite evergreen sensation Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt on screen after a long gap of 21 years. It will also be Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s 3rd film together. The trailer of Kalank has been trending on social media and has received a positive response from the audience as well as critics.

Here are some of the reactions of fans on Twitter!

