Kalank Trailer: The much-anticipated movie Kalank's trailer has been released. Set in the backdrop partition of India, the story is based on an elite family's hidden secrets. With Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's fabulous acting in the lead roles, the movie has raised the curiosity level to watch the film along with a gripping plot of the movie.

Kalank Trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Kalank unveiled today on Wednesday, April 03, 2019 and it is no less than magnificent royal glory. Starred by Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles, the movie seems to be promising. In the trailer, as expected, the filmmaker Abhishek Varman has given perfectly visually appealing scenes with larger than life sets and the beauty of regal cinematic visuals. Set in the pre-independent India, the story is based on an elite family’s hidden truths during the communal tensions with the approaching partition of India. The character Dev, Satya, Roop, and Zafar’s story unfolds as they try to find their love when the whole town is bathed in the shades of red. The multi-starrer film has raised the curiosity level to watch the film. The dream project of Karan Johar made on the budget of Rs 80 crores has high expectations from the audience.

Produced by Karan Johar, apart from Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, the movie also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt in the pivotal roles. The movie will release on April 17, 2019 in the silver screens. The trailer seems to be impressive because of the star’s marvellous acting. The movie’s three songs titled First Class, Kalank title track and Ghar More Pardesiya have been released. This is one of the much-anticipated movies of the year which is unmissable.

The movie has various interesting facts which will keep you hooked with the movie for three hours. One of the facts is that the on-screen couple Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt are reuniting after a long time. Sridevi was initially signed up to play the role of Madhuri Dixit who will be playing the role of courtesan Ishmat.

Here are the top five perfect glimpses from the movie which will force you to watch the trailer.

