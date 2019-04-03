Kalank trailer: Kalank Movie Trailer out, Kalank film starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. The film Kalank will release on April 17. The trailer of Kalank out at an event in Mumbai. Watch here Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit Kalank movie tariler.

The trailer of the much-anticipated movie of this year Kalank is finally out and we can’t keep calm! From the poster s to teaser to trailer everything is First class! Set in the era of 1945 in pre-independent India Kalank is a tale of eternal love and tragic love story. The movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt. Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. But by the looks of the trailer, we have three more add-on top the multi starrer Kalank and that is Kiara Advani, Kunal Khemu and Kriti Sanon. Yes, you read it right! The multi starrer is set to release this month on April 17 and its going to be massive!

In a span of just 20 minutes, the trailer has already crossed 150k views and the comments section is brimming with compliments for the massive sets, the star cast, and the script. Talking about the stars Alia Bhatt is Roop, Varun Dhawan is Zafar, Sanjay Dutt is Balraj, Madhuri Dixit is Begum Bahar, Aditya Roy Kapoor is Dev and Sonakshi Sinha is Satya.

Take a look at the trailer here:

By the looks of the trailer Luka Chuppi star, Kriti Sanon was seen dancing with Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapoor donning a beautiful blue lehenga. Whereas Kiara was seen sitting next to Madhuri Dixit in a beautiful aqua blue lehenga. Take a look at some of the stills from the trailer to see the new cast of Kalank here:

The movie has been directed by Abhishek Varman, Bankrolled under the banner Dharma Productions, produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash, Apoorva Mehta and co-produced y Fox Star Studios. The movie is one of the highest budget films of the year and the fans and audience are eagerly waiting for this multi starrer to hit the screens!

