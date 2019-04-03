Kalank trailer launch LIVE Updates: Kalank Movie Trailer out, Kalank film starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. The film Kalank will release on April 17. The trailer of Kalank out at an event in Mumbai. Watch here Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Kalank movie tariler.

Kalank trailer launch LIVE Updates: The much-awaited trailer of Kalank is out. Starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, Kalank is one of the most-awaited films of 2018. The trailer of Kalank has been launched at an event in Mumbai. Kalank has been making all the right buzz ever since the film has been announced. Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions in association with Fox Star Studios, Kalank is slated for a theatrical release on April 17.

Earlier this month, the makers of the film had introduced the key character of Kalank with intriguing posters. In the film, Alia Bhatt will play Roop, Varun Dhawan will play Zafar, Sanjay Dutt will play Balraj Chaudhry, Aditya Roy Kapur will play Dev Chaudhry, Sonakshi Sinha will play Satya Chaudhry while Madhuri Dixit will play Bahaar Begum. With this, Kunal Kemmu has also joined the star-cast of Kalank and will be seen playing a supporting role. Before the trailer launch, the makers have released songs like Ghar More Pardesiya, First Class and Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai.

Check out the LIVE Updates of Kalank trailer launch here:

3: 55 pm: The trailer of Kalank trailer has already inspired a series of memes on social media. One of the dialogues that has become a fans’ favourite is Alia’s dialogue, ‘Mere paas khone ko kuch hai nahi’ i.e ‘I do not have anything to lose’.

#KalankTrailer RBI : Don't share your banking password with anyone Me : pic.twitter.com/haAodJGJgM — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2019

3: 50 pm: Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has reviewed Kalank trailer on his official Twitter account. In his review, the film critic has said that Kalank looks grand and boasts of some great dramatic moments. Take a look at his review here:

3: 45 pm: The latest member to join the star-cast of Kalank is Kunal Kemmu. The actor can be seen present on the stage with Kalank lead actors Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. Kunal Kemmu will be seen playing a vital role in the film.

3: 40 pm: Varun Dhawan, who came dressed in a chikankari kurta pyjama, was seen clicking selfies with fans at the event. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt looked dapper in a blue kurta with denim. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur looks dashing in a bandhgala kurta pyjama.

3: 35 pm: At the trailer launch, the star-cast of Kalank were seen donning ethnic attire. Alia Bhatt, who plays Roop in Kalank, is seen donning a purple suit with golden embroidery while Sonakshi Sinha, who plays Satya, is seen donning a red suit. Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit, who plays Bahaar Begum, came dressed in a bright yellow suit.



3: 30 pm: The trailer of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan-starrer Kalank has finally released. Filmmaker Karan Johar had earlier revealed that Kalank was the last film that his father Yash Johar had worked on. Kalank will release on April 17, 2019.

