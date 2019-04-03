Kalank trailer released! Kalank, the much-awaited film starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt has just been released by the makers today, April 3, 2019. Dharma Productions’ Kalank will star Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor in lead roles. While everybody is eagerly waiting for the trailer launch, it is being said that to raise the anticipation notch higher, the makers of the film will unveil a new cast member at the launch.

The Kalank trailer takes us back to the monumental 1940s and has already created a buzz among the audience. Alia Bhatt will essay the role of Roop and Sonakshi Sinha will play Satya, veteran actor Madhuri Dixit is Begum. Varun Dhawan stars as Zafar, Aditya Roy Kapoor as Dev and Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Choudhary.

Watch the trailer of Kalank here:

