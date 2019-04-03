Kalank movie trailer is finally out! The movie Kalank has been directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment film, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. Kalank trailer finally out take a look!

Kalank Trailer review: One of the much-anticipated movies of this year Kalank starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor in lead roles is all set to launch on April 17, 2019. Bankrolled under the Dharma production banner and produced by Karan Johar the trailer of the period drama movie is finally out! While everybody is eagerly waiting for the trailer launch, it is being said that to raise the anticipation notch higher the makers will unveil the new member from the film at the launch.

The Kalank trailer takes us back to the monumental era of the ’40s and has already created a frenzy among the audience. From posters to songs to teaser the makers have made sure that the movie Kalank is one of the much-awaited movies of this year! Inthe movie Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Roop, Sonakshi Sinha will be Satya, Madhuri Dixit will portray the role of Begum whereas the men of Kalank will be Varun Dhawan as Zafar, Aditya Roy Kapoor will be Dev and Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Choudhary.

Take a look at their posters here:

A few days back the makers had also released the title track of the movie Kalank which in a span of just three days has crossed 16 million views on YouTube. The title track marks as the third song of the movie among which the first two songs were Ghar More Pardesiaya starring Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit and First class where Varun Dhavn and Kiara Advani were seen shaking a leg! Both th esongs have crossed 15 million views and are still being played by fans on loop.

About three weeks ago the makers had released a 2 minute 6-second teaser where Karan Johar has introduced us to the tragic love story of Zafar, roop, Satya, and dev and the warring chemistry between Balraj and begum bahar. The teaser has crossed 40 million view son Youtube and if you still haven’t seen the trailer, here is the link!

