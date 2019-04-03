Kalank trailer: Tweeple come up with bizarre yet hilarious memes for Varun Dhawan-starrer: But apart from the grandiosity of the tailer and the mesmerising sets, it's the memes that have captured the Internet's attention. And they will definitely leave you in splits.

The trailer of Kalank has been released starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Before impressing its fans, it has entered the game of memes. The fans have taken the snippets from the movie and were transformed into the amazing memes. Tweeple have used dialogues and movie shots in their memes to enjoy the dialogues performed by actors in the movie. The dialogues have given way to several jokes that took no time to crop up on the internet.

But apart from the grandiosity of the tailor and the mesmerising sets, it’s the memes that have captured the Internet’s attention. And they will definitely leave you in splits.

Within minutes after the trailer launch, social media flooded with memes on Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and others. The tailor introduces all the characters in the film, hinting at a love triangle between the characters of Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan.

The Kalank movie is directed by Abhishek Varman, who is known from his previous work for 2 States starring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Take a look at the best memes:

Fans of Tik Tok “celebrities” pic.twitter.com/6dK8f3g5ku — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 12, 2019

* Relationship between Middle class man and bank loans * pic.twitter.com/2BKkXHBi5d — Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) March 12, 2019

When you get low marks in boards exams

your parents: pic.twitter.com/1rtsaTMlNT — Vraj Soni (@thelazygeek_) March 12, 2019

#KalankTeaser

When you are from general category and also bad at studies. pic.twitter.com/6kZcbKlNBF — SautelaPati (@Shuvam41616226) March 12, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More