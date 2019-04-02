Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is always up for entertaining his fans with innovative characters in his films. Currently, the actor is all set to appear in his upcoming film Kalank which will hit the screens on April 17, 2019. Recently, the actor spoke about his preparations for Abhishek Varman's film.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is counted amongst the most talented actors of the industry. The hardworking actor started his acting career in 2012 with the film Student of the Year with Alia Bhatt. The actor has often proved his skills by doing notable roles in his various films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, October, Sui Dhaga and Dishoom and never misses a chance of entertaining them. Currently, the actor is all set to appear in his upcoming film Kalank, which is directed by Abhishek Varman.

In the film, Varun will appear in the role of Zafar with other stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Madhuri Dixit. In an interview, Varun revealed about his journey and hardships which he had to go through while shooting for the film. Reports reveal that Varun is extremely excited about the film as well as the special bull-fighting sequence. He said that he worked very hard in order to get into the character of Zafar.

Recently, Varun also shared some of his pictures, gearing up for the trailer launch of Kalank. Reports reveal that the trailer of the film will be out on April 3, 2019. He also revealed that he also had an injury on his knee, when he was shooting for the various action scenes in the film. He also quoted that he shifted to Gurgaon for some time as he was also suffering from an injury in his thighs. His doctors visited him daily but still, he continued his training session which happened twice a day at the hotel itself. Moreover, his gym was also shifted to his hotel with his trainer Prashant Sawant.

Further, in the interview, he also revealed that his director Abhishek instructed Sham Kaushal his action director that Varun should personally do every stunt. Starting from banging him against the wall to throwing him.

Kalank is a period drama film which will hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019. In the film Alia Bhatt plays the role of Roop, Madhuri Dixit will play the role of Bahaar Begum, Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of Satya, Sanjay Dutt appears as Balraj. The film will also feature Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon in cameo appearances.

