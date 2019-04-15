Kalank: Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Kalank and has recently shared another glimpse of his role Zafar. Reports suggest that Varun has gone through rigorous training and is very much excited for the film.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is among the most talented actors of the industry who leaves no chance of impressing fans with his phenomenal acting skills. The actor last appeared in Sui Dhaaga with Anushka Sharma and is currently very excited for his upcoming film Kalank. The actor is one of the fittest actors and is very particular when it comes to workout and a healthy diet. Recently, the actor shared a new picture of his intense looks from the film Kalank. Talking about his role, Varun will play the role of Zafar, a man who actually flirts with life and danger. In the picture, the actor is looking fearless and it seems he is ready for any challenge.

Currently, the actor is busy promoting his film and is leaving no stone unturned to make the film a big hit. No doubt that the film Kalank is among the highly-anticipated films of the year and will hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019.

The beautiful period drama film is directed by Abhishek Varman and is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film will mark fourth collaboration of the lead actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt after films like Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Not only this, the film will also serve as a reunite project for Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit after 20 years.

Kalank happens to be one of the dream projects for filmmaker Karan Johar as his father Yash Johar last worked on this project. The makers of the film have till now released five songs starting from Ghar More Pardesiya which featured Alia Bhatt’s dance performance, First class that featured Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s hot chemistry, Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit’s Tabaah Ho gaye and finally Kriti Sanon’s Aira Giara.

