The second half of April will surely be called as a full dose of entertainment as two different genre films will hit the theatres. Abhishek Varman's film Kalank will hit the silver screens on April 17 and Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame will release on April 29. Recently Varun Dhawan was asked whether he is worried about his film releasing 9 days before superhero film. Have a look at his reply

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is counted amongst the most talented actors of the industry. The hardworking actor started his acting career in Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year. Post to which, he gained recognition and appeared in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in the year 2014 with Alia Bhatt. Currently, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming film Kalank, which is said to be a periodical drama film, directed by Abhishek Verman and produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios.

The film features big stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. Talking about the upcoming releases, Kalank will be appearing on screens on April 17, 2019, and Avengers: Endgame will hit the screens on April 26, 2019. Both of the films have nothing in common but somehow it is felt that Avengers: Endgame can affect the market of Kalank. Considering the releases of the films together, recently Varun was asked whether he is worried that Kalank may lose the battle due to superhero venture film.

The actor quoted that Kalank will release nine days before the action film and normally nine days are enough to receive praises or being liked by the audience. He further said that there is enough screen space between the two and if the fans love the work, the film will surely do wonders at the box office.

Here are the trailers of both films:

It is anticipated that the second of April will be super entertaining as two different genre highly anticipated films will hit the silver screens. So it will be exciting to see which film tops the charts. Talking about the hardworking actor Varun Dhawan, the actor just experienced a bad nightmare with a female fan who threatened to kill his girlfriend, Natasha Dalal, outside Varun Dhawan’s residence. When the situation went out of control, the security people called the cops and lodged a complaint against the fan.

