Kalank is one of the dream projects of Karan Johar and makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to astonish fans with their creativity. Today the first track of the film will be released and reports revealed that it will feature the beautiful jugalbandi of Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit.

Kalank has become one of the highly anticipated films as a month before its release the film has created a lot of buzz in the industry. The makers of the film introduced each character of the film to the fans and today the first song of the movie will be released. Yesterday, the lead actor of the film Alia Bhatt released the teaser the first track of the film Ghar More Pardesiya and it has created a lot of buzz in the industry. The full track will be hitting the screens today and fans are eagerly waiting for it. The song is composed by singer Pritam Chakraborty and is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The track features beautiful ladies Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit and it is said that the fans will witness an amazing jugalbandi in the song. The song is choreographed by Remo D’Souza and is shot on the streets of Hira Mandi in Husnabad.

The song composer Pritam revealed about the beautiful jugalbandi that will be between Bahar Begum and Roop. The only idea behind picturising the song is spreading the colour of love while celebrating Ramayan. He also said that all the actors in the song called the track as Ramayan song and tried their level best to perform the difficult moves of classical dance with grace. He also revealed that they also had to collaborate with various classical artists to solve the purpose and to add more beauty to it. Pritam also praised Alia for her strong and beautiful dance moves in the song.

Alia Bhatt also shared a still from the song yesterday and quoted in the caption that this song gave her sleepless nights. It seems that the whole cast of the film has worked really hard and put in all their efforts to make the film a big hit. The film will hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019, and features Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

The film is directed by Abhishek Varman and is produced by Karan Johar. Kalank is one of the dream projects for the producer as his father Yash Johar last worked on this project. Earlier, Karan finalised Sridevi in Bahar Begum’s role but after her death, Madhuri Dixit was finalised for the character. Not only this, but reports also revealed that Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon will also feature in the film in a special appearance.

