'Kalki 2898 AD' 2 Days’ Worldwide Box Office Collection: Prabhas-led Film Collects Nearly Rs 300 Crore

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which hit screens on June 27, opened to a thunderous response at the worldwide box office and grossed Rs 191.5 crore on the first day. It also received rave reviews with critics lauding the stellar presentation. The sci-fi actioner continued its dream run on its first Friday(June 28).

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ 2 Days’ Box Office Collection: Prabhas Mania Reigns Supreme

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, starring Prabhas and ‘Megastar’ Amitabh Bachchan, has set the box office on fire. The film collected Rs 191.5 crore on its first day, emerging as the highest opener of the year. It remained unstoppable on day 2 and raked in Rs 107 crore globally. Its two-day collection stands at an astonishing Rs 298.5 crore.

This film isn’t going to stop anytime soon. History will be made 🔥🔥🔥 Let’s celebrate cinema ❤️#Kalki2898AD #Prabhas #EpicBlockbusterKalki pic.twitter.com/KZiXY2v4yo — Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) June 29, 2024

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is, unsurprisingly, doing sensational business in the Telugu states. It has grossed Rs 101 crore so far and is set to grow further on Saturday (June 29). Similarly, the biggie has set the box office on fire in Hindi. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’has netted nearly Rs 46.75 crore so far in the Hindi market.

U-N-S-T-O-P-P-A-B-L-E… After packing a SOLID SCORE on Day 1 [Thu], #Kalki2898AD posts SUPER-STRONG numbers on Day 2 [Fri; working day] as well… In fact, Day 2 is HIGHER than Day 1, which clearly indicates that the film has found acceptance. It was extremely important to… pic.twitter.com/r5c9k7Rusv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 29, 2024

Additionally, it is doing well in Karnataka and Kerala as well. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has also collected nearly$7.2 Million in the US so far.

What’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ About?

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava, a bounty hunter, and marks his maiden collaboration with the ‘Mahanati’ director. The film revolves around the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’ and features references to The Mahabharata. Ashwin’s magnum opus stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and is the first Telugu film of her career. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, Saswata, Vijay Deverakonda, and Disha Patani. The ‘Indian 2’ star plays the Supreme Yaskin, the menacing antagonist, in the pan-India film.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opened in theatres on June 27 and is currently playing in theatres worldwide.

Show Full Article