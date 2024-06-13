'Kalki 2898 AD': Hollywood Artist Accuses Prabhas-led Film’s Makers of Plagiarism

Prabhas is gearing up for the release of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, one of the biggest films of his career. The sci-fi actioner’s trailer was released a few days ago and it became the talk of the town because of its stunning visuals. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has now landed in a controversy. A concept illustrator, who previously worked with Marvel Studios, has accused the pan-India film’s makers of plagiarising his work.

Prabhas-led ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Lands In Plagiarism Row

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is in the limelight for an unexpected reason prior to its release as Sung Choi, a Hollywood artist, has accused the makers of the Telugu film of using his work without his permission. He posted a collage on Instagram with a strong message.

“Unauthorized use of the artwork is a bad practice. I sometimes even question doing art in this lawless environment,” read his post.

The frame in question appears right at the beginning of Kalki 2898 AD’s recently released trailer.

About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava and marks his collaboration with the ‘Mahanati’ director. The film centres on the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’. Ashwin’s magnum opus stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and is the first Telugu film of her career. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Pasupathy, and Disha Patani.

The ‘Indian 2’ star recently revealed that he has a cameo in the film. The buzz is that he plays the main antagonist in the biggie and will be seen on the screen for nearly 20 minutes. The film has the potential to mark the beginning of a new cinematic universe. However, a lot will depend on its box office performance.

Kalki 2898 AD is set to open in theatres on June 27. This will be Prabhas’ first release after Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar’.

