'Kalki 2898 AD', Movie By Prabhas And Amitabh Bachchan

Today the movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ by starrer Prabhas is hitting the theaters, fans swarmed to the cinema halls to watch the movie and their favourite stars on-screen.

The film stars an group cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.

Fans could be seen crowding outside the theatres at different locations. Throngs of people reached the Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad to watch ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. They could be seen in a celebratory mood dancing with joy and excitement.

We can see posters and cutouts of Prabhas, created by his fans.

We can see same kind of excitement and joy among the fans in Mumbai. Many people came at a movie theatre in Chembur, Mumbai to enjoy the morning show.

A Prabhas fan spoke about his happiness and shared, “We travelled here from Alibaug. We are huge fans of Prabhas.”

Second fan said, “Prabhas is good in the film. Such big films come in 2-3 years. It is a good film…”

At the same time, the makers of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Uncovered the engaging poster of Kamal Haasan’s character Yaskin recently. Taking to their official Instagram handle, makers showed fans with a new poster.

“The one and only SUPREME YASKIN.. @ikamalhaasan,” makers tagged the poster.

Kamal Haasan showed a bald look with a crack on his skull in the poster.

“Supreme Yaskin” is written on the poster.

Kamal Haasan’s new look and his look have been making headlines since the trailer came out.

Commending Kamal Haasan’s appearance in the trailer, ‘RRR’ director SS Rajamouli recently said, “I am still stuck on Kamal sir’s look and how he amazes as always. Nagi… can’t wait to immerse into your world on the 27th.”

Recently, the makers revealed the new trailer for the film.

The trailer started with Amitabh Bachchan’s character, Ashwathama, talking to Deepika Padukone’s character, saying, “They say the whole universe resides within God. But God himself resides in your womb.”

Other characters were introduced in the second trailer. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is influenced by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Disha Patani is also the part of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

