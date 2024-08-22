Kalki 2898 AD Now Streaming On Netflix And Amazon Prime

The highly anticipated dystopian action film Kalki 2898 AD, featuring stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, has completed its successful run in theaters and is now available for streaming. As of August 22, the film can be watched digitally on both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, catering to a wide audience across different languages.

On Netflix, viewers can access the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video offers the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of the movie. This dual-platform release strategy aims to reach a broader and more diverse audience by providing the film in various regional languages.

This approach is reminiscent of Prabhas’ previous film, Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire. Released on January 20, 2024, the movie was available on Netflix in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and English. The Hindi version of Salaar was released on Disney+ Hotstar a month later, on February 16.

While offering different language versions on separate streaming platforms can attract more subscribers to those services, it may also inconvenience viewers who need to subscribe to multiple platforms to access the film in their preferred language.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Success

Kalki 2898 AD has achieved remarkable box office success, grossing ₹1,041.65 crore from its theatrical run, according to Sacnilk. The film has earned ₹766.65 crore domestically and ₹275 crore internationally. Made on a budget of around ₹600 crore, it has become the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2024.

In comparison, Stree 2, which premiered on August 15, has started its theatrical run with impressive earnings. The horror-comedy, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has already amassed over ₹360 crore, marking a significant milestone in their careers.

Kalki 2898 AD continues to captivate audiences and set new records, both at the box office and on streaming platforms.

