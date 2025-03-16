Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Amitabh Bachchan To Join Prabhas And Deepika Padukone Soon To Start Shooting

The sci-fi spectacle Kalki 2898 AD took the box office by storm in 2024, securing its place as India's fifth highest-grossing film.

The sci-fi spectacle Kalki 2898 AD took the box office by storm in 2024, securing its place as India’s fifth highest-grossing film. Audiences were captivated by the performances of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan. While Big B’s role in the first installment was limited, fans can now rejoice as reports suggest that his character, Ashwatthama, will have a significantly larger presence in the upcoming sequel.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Bigger Role: A Game-Changer for the Sequel

The announcement of Kalki 2898 AD’s sequel had already fueled excitement among fans. Now, fresh updates reveal that Amitabh Bachchan will soon begin filming for his reprised role as Ashwatthama. According to sources, the veteran actor will start shooting in May, with the production schedule extending until mid-June. Notably, the makers had already filmed a portion of the sequel during the production of the first part, hinting at an even grander storyline.

An Epic Showdown Awaits: Three Powerhouses Collide

Insiders hint that the sequel will delve deeper into Ashwatthama’s journey and his mission to protect Sumati’s unborn child. His interactions with Prabhas’ Bhairav will be explored further, leading to intense confrontations. Additionally, audiences can expect a thrilling showdown as Bachchan and Prabhas come face-to-face with Kamal Haasan’s Supreme Commander Yaskin, setting the stage for an epic battle.

The World of Kalki 2898 AD Created by Nag Ashwin

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD introduced audiences to a futuristic world where mythology meets science fiction. Prabhas played the role of Bhairav, while Amitabh Bachchan portrayed the immortal warrior Ashwatthama. Deepika Padukone starred as Sumati, and Kamal Haasan delivered a powerful performance as Supreme Yaskin. The film also featured a special appearance by Disha Patani.

