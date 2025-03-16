Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Amitabh Bachchan To Join Prabhas And Deepika Padukone Soon To Start Shooting

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Amitabh Bachchan To Join Prabhas And Deepika Padukone Soon To Start Shooting

The sci-fi spectacle Kalki 2898 AD took the box office by storm in 2024, securing its place as India's fifth highest-grossing film.

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Amitabh Bachchan To Join Prabhas And Deepika Padukone Soon To Start Shooting

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Amitabh Bachchan To Join Prabhas And Deepika Padukone Soon To Start Shooting


The sci-fi spectacle Kalki 2898 AD took the box office by storm in 2024, securing its place as India’s fifth highest-grossing film. Audiences were captivated by the performances of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan. While Big B’s role in the first installment was limited, fans can now rejoice as reports suggest that his character, Ashwatthama, will have a significantly larger presence in the upcoming sequel.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Bigger Role: A Game-Changer for the Sequel

The announcement of Kalki 2898 AD’s sequel had already fueled excitement among fans. Now, fresh updates reveal that Amitabh Bachchan will soon begin filming for his reprised role as Ashwatthama. According to sources, the veteran actor will start shooting in May, with the production schedule extending until mid-June. Notably, the makers had already filmed a portion of the sequel during the production of the first part, hinting at an even grander storyline.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

An Epic Showdown Awaits: Three Powerhouses Collide

Insiders hint that the sequel will delve deeper into Ashwatthama’s journey and his mission to protect Sumati’s unborn child. His interactions with Prabhas’ Bhairav will be explored further, leading to intense confrontations. Additionally, audiences can expect a thrilling showdown as Bachchan and Prabhas come face-to-face with Kamal Haasan’s Supreme Commander Yaskin, setting the stage for an epic battle.

The World of Kalki 2898 AD Created by Nag Ashwin

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD introduced audiences to a futuristic world where mythology meets science fiction. Prabhas played the role of Bhairav, while Amitabh Bachchan portrayed the immortal warrior Ashwatthama. Deepika Padukone starred as Sumati, and Kamal Haasan delivered a powerful performance as Supreme Yaskin. The film also featured a special appearance by Disha Patani.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Saira Rahman Wishes AR Rahman A Speedy Recovery, Addresses Divorce Speculations

 

Filed under

amitabh bachchan Deepika Padukone Kalki 2898 AD Kalki 2898 AD Sequel prabhas

newsx

PM Modi Podcast With Lex Fridman: ‘Criticism Is The Soul of Democracy’
newsx

PM Modi’s Podcast With Lex Fridman: Top Quotes
newsx

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s...
newsx

Bengaluru Drug Bust: Two Foreigners Arrested With ₹75 Crore MDMA In Karnataka’s Biggest Haul
newsx

Bomb Blast Targets Bus Carrying Security Forces in Balochistan, Killing 5
newsx

TV Celebrities Duped In ₹1.5 Crore Scam: FIR Filed Against Five In Mumbai
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Podcast With Lex Fridman: ‘Criticism Is The Soul of Democracy’

PM Modi Podcast With Lex Fridman: ‘Criticism Is The Soul of Democracy’

PM Modi’s Podcast With Lex Fridman: Top Quotes

PM Modi’s Podcast With Lex Fridman: Top Quotes

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s Why

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s...

Bengaluru Drug Bust: Two Foreigners Arrested With ₹75 Crore MDMA In Karnataka’s Biggest Haul

Bengaluru Drug Bust: Two Foreigners Arrested With ₹75 Crore MDMA In Karnataka’s Biggest Haul

Bomb Blast Targets Bus Carrying Security Forces in Balochistan, Killing 5

Bomb Blast Targets Bus Carrying Security Forces in Balochistan, Killing 5

Entertainment

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s Why

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s

Saira Rahman Wishes AR Rahman A Speedy Recovery, Addresses Divorce Speculations

Saira Rahman Wishes AR Rahman A Speedy Recovery, Addresses Divorce Speculations

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Fan’s Oscar Suggestion for Emergency, “They Can Keep Their Silly Award”

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Fan’s Oscar Suggestion for Emergency, “They Can Keep Their Silly Award”

This TV Actress Files Molestation Complaint Against Co-Actor At Holi Party In Mumbai

This TV Actress Files Molestation Complaint Against Co-Actor At Holi Party In Mumbai

AR Rahman Discharged From Hospital, TN CM MK Stalin Says Maestro ‘Fine, Will Be Back Home Soon’

AR Rahman Discharged From Hospital, TN CM MK Stalin Says Maestro ‘Fine, Will Be Back

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips