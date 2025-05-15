Home
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Kalki Koechlin Begged Doctors During Water Birth At Home: People Think It’s A Chudail Practice

Kalki welcomed her daughter Sappho on February 7, 2020, through a natural water birth. Reflecting on the experience, she had previously posted on Instagram about the emotional and physical intensity of the 17-hour labor.

Kalki Koechlin


Actor Kalki Koechlin, who embraced motherhood in 2020 with the birth of her daughter Sappho, recently shed light on the benefits of water birthing. She shared her personal experience and reflected on why the method isn’t commonly adopted, despite its advantages.

‘Water Birth Should Be a Protocol, Not an Exception,’ Says Kalki

In a candid conversation on Aleena Dissects, Kalki expressed strong support for making water birthing a mainstream option during childbirth. She emphasized that the process is gentler for both the mother and the newborn.

“There is ample research showing that babies have an easier transition during water births since they’re already in a fluid environment in the womb. For mothers, recovery tends to be much smoother compared to conventional delivery methods,” she said.

Misconceptions and Lack of Awareness Around Water Birthing

Despite the known benefits, Kalki noted that many still hesitate to opt for water birth due to societal misconceptions and cost concerns.

“Some people wrongly associate it with being a strange, cult-like ritual or call it a ‘chudail practice’ (witch-like),” she explained, pointing out the stigma.

She added that affordability and lack of awareness are major barriers: “It’s more expensive in some places, but there are hospitals where it’s possible. The problem is people just aren’t informed enough.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kalki Koechlin (@kalkikanmani)

A Glimpse Into Kalki’s 17-Hour Water Birth Journey

Kalki welcomed her daughter Sappho on February 7, 2020, through a natural water birth. Reflecting on the experience, she had previously posted on Instagram about the emotional and physical intensity of the 17-hour labor.

In her heartfelt note, she wrote, “I was exhausted and begged for a surgical delivery, but my doctors encouraged me to keep going. An hour later, Sappho arrived in the water. I’ll forever be grateful to the team that supported me through it.”

Known for her unconventional roles and fearless voice, Kalki Koechlin continues to inspire by sharing honest accounts of her motherhood and birth choices. Through her advocacy, she hopes more women will feel empowered to explore alternative birth options like water delivery.

