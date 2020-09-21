Following Payal Ghosh's accusations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, ex-wife Kalki Koechlin came out in support of Kashyap. Kalki shared a tweet and said, "Trolls will continue to troll."

After actor Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, the filmmaker’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin came out in support of Kashyap. The ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ actor posted a tweet that the filmmaker continued to stand up for her integrity even after they got divorced. Kalki shared a tweet and said, “Trolls will continue to troll.” Further, in her note, she wrote “Dear Anurag, don’t let this social media circus get to you. You have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts. You’ve defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life. I have been witness to it.”

The ‘Dev D’ actor claimed that Kashyap always stood up for her when she felt unsafe at the workplace and that he has always fought for women’s freedom in his writing as well. Kalki continued, “This strange time where everyone gets to abuse one another and make false claims without any repercussions is a dangerous and repulsive one. It is destroying families, friends and countries.”

“But there is a place of dignity that exists beyond this virtual blood bath, a place of paying attention to the needs of those around you, a place of being kind even when no one is looking, and I know you are very familiar with that place,” further adds. On Saturday, the ‘Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi’ actor accused Kashyap of sexual harassment. Speaking to ANI, she said, “Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me.”

#WATCH: He made me feel uncomfortable. I felt bad about it, whatever happened shouldn't have happened. If someone approaches you for work,it doesn't mean the person is prepared for anything: Actor Payal Ghosh on her allegation of sexual harassment against Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap pic.twitter.com/rL0C1AHZNe — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

“I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him,” said Ghosh. Post the allegations, Kashyap responded on Twitter in which he denied the allegations, claiming that they were ‘baseless’. “I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price,” he said.

