Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin is all set to make her Kollywood debut in Ajith's film Nerkonda Paarvai which will hit the silver screens in the month of August this year. The film is a social thriller film and is also said to be an official remake of Bollywood film Pink. In the film, Kalki will appear in a rap song.

Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin is currently gearing up to appear in a Kollywood film Nerkonda Paarvai. In the film, the actor will be seen in a rap number. Recently, the makers of the film revealed that the actor will feature in a song that includes some rap portions which is sung by Malaysian rapper. Talking about the actor, Kalki is from Pondicherry and often uses the Telugu language frequently. Currently, the actor is enjoying the success of her last projects Gully Boy, which narrated the story of unseen and unrecognised hip hop tradition in Mumbai and Amazo Prime Video Made in Heaven.

Talking about the current report of the film, the shoot of the film Nerkonda Paarvai has recently wrapped up and is in its post-production stage. The film is directed by H Vinoth and is said to be an official Tamil remake of Bollywood movie Pink which featured Bollywood Big B. It is a social thriller film and will also feature Ajith in the role of a lawyer.

Not only this, the film will also feature Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Bollywood actor Vidya Balan. Not only this, it seems that the film will make many records as it will be the first Tamil film that will be produced by Boney Kapoor, which will contain the banner of Bayview Projects LLP.

Talking about the release date, the film will hit the theatres in August this year. Rangaraj Pandey and Adhik Ravichandran will also feature in a pivotal role in the film. Kalki Koechlin did her Bollywood debut in Anurag Kashyap’s film Dev D in 2009. Initially, the actor was rejected but later Kashyap changed his mind and offered her a role. The film garnered a positive response from the critics as well as the fans. Zoya Akhtar’s film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara proved to be a game changer as immediately after the film, the actor rose to fame.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More