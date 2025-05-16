Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Kalki Koechlin Recalls Being Stopped From Entering A Bollywood Event As She Arrived In A Maruti Swift

Kalki Koechlin Recalls Being Stopped From Entering A Bollywood Event As She Arrived In A Maruti Swift

Kalki admitted that public relations and image management are necessary in Bollywood to an extent. “Top stars do need bodyguards and PR support, especially for safety reasons,” she noted. However, she remains firm in her decision to live on her own terms.

Kalki Koechlin Recalls Being Stopped From Entering A Bollywood Event As She Arrived In A Maruti Swift

Kalki Koechlin


In a recent interview, actress Kalki Koechlin shared her candid thoughts on how Bollywood’s image culture influences opportunities, recalling how her minimalistic lifestyle once led to an embarrassing moment at a major award ceremony.

Kalki Recounts Being Denied Entry Over Her Car

Kalki recalled being stopped at the entrance of the Filmfare Awards multiple times simply because she arrived in a Maruti Swift, often dressed in an outfit that barely fit inside the compact car. “Security wouldn’t allow the car in. I had to show my invite and say, ‘It’s me.’ That’s just how I’ve always been. I value spontaneity and freedom too much to live any other way,” she explained.

Kalki acknowledged that not having a personal entourage can reduce her visibility and, in turn, her chances in the industry. “When you don’t walk around with a team, fewer people notice you. It does make a difference, especially at places like the airport. That’s the one spot where I’ve surrendered to fan culture — I spend that 1.5 hours taking selfies,” she said.

Image-Building vs Authentic Living

Speaking about how actors go to great lengths to maintain an image, Kalki offered a sharp observation: “I know people who drive around in Audis with chauffeurs but live in cramped one-bedroom apartments. It’s all about appearances.” She emphasized that while she does spend money, she invests in experiences and comfort, such as maintaining a beautiful home in Goa and frequently flying to Mumbai.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kalki admitted that public relations and image management are necessary in Bollywood to an extent. “Top stars do need bodyguards and PR support, especially for safety reasons,” she noted. However, she remains firm in her decision to live on her own terms.

Kalki was recently seen in the Tamil romantic action thriller Nesippaya, directed by Vishnuvardhan, co-starring Akash Murali and Aditi Shankar, with appearances by R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, and Khushbu. Her next project is an English-language film titled Emma and Angel.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Was Bang On Time For Met Gala 2025 Debut But Shakira’s Wardrobe Malfunction Delayed His Entry  

Filed under

Kalki Koechlin latest bollywood news latest entertainment news

newsx

RCB vs KKR Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil IPL 2025 Match At M Chinnaswamy Stadium?
Charter Communications an

Charter to Acquire Cox Communications in $34.5 Billion Cable Merger Deal
Vietnam has approved a $1

Vietnam Approves $1.5 Billion Trump Organization Golf and Real Estate Project
newsx

Lionel Messi’s Argentina Snubs Kerala: 2026 Schedule Reveals No Matches In India
Serbia is once again in t

Explained: Why Anti-Corruption Protests in Serbia Are Escalating and What’s at Stake
James Comey's '8647' seas

What’s the Meaning of 8647? The Numbers That Pulled James Comey Into Controversy Again
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

RCB vs KKR Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil IPL 2025 Match At M Chinnaswamy Stadium?

RCB vs KKR Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil IPL 2025 Match At M Chinnaswamy Stadium?

Charter to Acquire Cox Communications in $34.5 Billion Cable Merger Deal

Charter to Acquire Cox Communications in $34.5 Billion Cable Merger Deal

Vietnam Approves $1.5 Billion Trump Organization Golf and Real Estate Project

Vietnam Approves $1.5 Billion Trump Organization Golf and Real Estate Project

Lionel Messi’s Argentina Snubs Kerala: 2026 Schedule Reveals No Matches In India

Lionel Messi’s Argentina Snubs Kerala: 2026 Schedule Reveals No Matches In India

Explained: Why Anti-Corruption Protests in Serbia Are Escalating and What’s at Stake

Explained: Why Anti-Corruption Protests in Serbia Are Escalating and What’s at Stake

Entertainment

Big News! Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Who Will Replace Him As Babu Rao?

Big News! Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Who Will Replace Him

David Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Beckham Seeks Independence From Famous Parents- Here’s What The Rift Is All About

David Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Beckham Seeks Independence From Famous Parents- Here’s What The Rift Is

How Did Gayatri Hazarika Die? Popular Assamese Playback Singer Passes Away At 44, CM Pays Tribute

How Did Gayatri Hazarika Die? Popular Assamese Playback Singer Passes Away At 44, CM Pays

King: Rani Mukerji Unites With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan For Siddharth Anand’s Action Drama

King: Rani Mukerji Unites With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan For Siddharth Anand’s Action

Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning Tom Cruise First Reviews: Internet Calls It Ambitious, Messy And Overpacked

Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning Tom Cruise First Reviews: Internet Calls It Ambitious, Messy And

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom