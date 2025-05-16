Kalki Koechlin Recalls Being Stopped From Entering A Bollywood Event As She Arrived In A Maruti Swift

Kalki admitted that public relations and image management are necessary in Bollywood to an extent. “Top stars do need bodyguards and PR support, especially for safety reasons,” she noted. However, she remains firm in her decision to live on her own terms.

In a recent interview, actress Kalki Koechlin shared her candid thoughts on how Bollywood’s image culture influences opportunities, recalling how her minimalistic lifestyle once led to an embarrassing moment at a major award ceremony.

Kalki Recounts Being Denied Entry Over Her Car

Kalki recalled being stopped at the entrance of the Filmfare Awards multiple times simply because she arrived in a Maruti Swift, often dressed in an outfit that barely fit inside the compact car. “Security wouldn’t allow the car in. I had to show my invite and say, ‘It’s me.’ That’s just how I’ve always been. I value spontaneity and freedom too much to live any other way,” she explained.

Kalki acknowledged that not having a personal entourage can reduce her visibility and, in turn, her chances in the industry. “When you don’t walk around with a team, fewer people notice you. It does make a difference, especially at places like the airport. That’s the one spot where I’ve surrendered to fan culture — I spend that 1.5 hours taking selfies,” she said.

Image-Building vs Authentic Living

Speaking about how actors go to great lengths to maintain an image, Kalki offered a sharp observation: “I know people who drive around in Audis with chauffeurs but live in cramped one-bedroom apartments. It’s all about appearances.” She emphasized that while she does spend money, she invests in experiences and comfort, such as maintaining a beautiful home in Goa and frequently flying to Mumbai.

Kalki admitted that public relations and image management are necessary in Bollywood to an extent. “Top stars do need bodyguards and PR support, especially for safety reasons,” she noted. However, she remains firm in her decision to live on her own terms.

Kalki was recently seen in the Tamil romantic action thriller Nesippaya, directed by Vishnuvardhan, co-starring Akash Murali and Aditi Shankar, with appearances by R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, and Khushbu. Her next project is an English-language film titled Emma and Angel.