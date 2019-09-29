Kalki Koechlin has created a buzz on the Internet by announcing about her pregnancy with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. In an interview, she also revealed that she wants to give a unisex name to her baby.

Sacred Games actor reveals she wants to give a unisex name to her child

Sacred Games star Kalki Koechlin, who is known for her intense roles in various films and web series recently shared her happiness by revealing that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Earlier this month only, Kalki made her relationship public with her boyfriend, who is based in Israel, by sharing an adorable picture with Guy on Instagram.

Recently, while giving an official interview, Kalki revealed that she is five months pregnant and also revealed that she will be opting for a water birth to experience natural delivery. Moreover, she has also revealed that due to pregnancy, she has already started feeling all the changes in her body. Moreover, the way she reacts to various things has also changed. It seems that Kalki is much excited about her new phase of life as she will be embracing motherhood for the first time.

To those who don’t know, Kalki was earlier married to director Anurag Kashyap in the year 2011. After two years, the duo started facing personal problems and finally in 2015, both Kalki and Anurag divorced in 2015.

Take a look at the picture–

Moreover, she also revealed that she wants to give a unisex name to her child. The major reason behind this decision is she wants her baby to have freedom from the gender-related equations. On the work front, Kalki did her debut in Hindi films in the year 2009 in the film Dev.D and also won a special award for the supporting actor from Filmfare.

Further, She has also appeared in a series of hit films like Ek Thi Daayan, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Margarita with a Straw, Gully Boy and Nerkonda Paarvai. Moreover, last Kalki appeared in Nawazuddin Siddique and Saif Ali Khan’s web series Sacred Games in the role of Batya.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App