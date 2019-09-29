Kalki Koechlin on pregnancy: Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. The actress is 5 months pregnant and reveals that she will give birth through water birth method.

Good news! Actress Kalki Koechlin is soon going to become a mommy and she is extremely excited for that phase in her life. The actress is expecting her first baby with beau Guy Hershberg who is an Israeli classical pianist, according to a media report. She is 5 months pregnant and would deliver the child through the water birth method in Goa as the process provides a very calm and relaxed atmosphere to the mother in labour.

Talking more on this, Kalki talked about how her impending motherhood is affecting her in multiple ways. The actress said that she has already started feeling the changes and how she reacts to the thing has totally changed. She has become more calm, relaxed and patient. She says that eventually when motherhood comes, it brings a new consciousness to the sense of the person.

She added to her statement that she still wants to work but it is not about the rat race but nurturing oneself through the mode of work. The actress also feels that after she becomes a mother, things will come out to be more bright in her life.

The actress disclosed her relationship with her boyfriend on September 2 with a beautiful picture posted on her Instagram with a heartfelt caption. Kalki and her boyfriend both come from a different background, therefore, Kalki’s child will most probably be grown up with different languages. She also shares that she is well-aware of the fact that her child might have to face struggles.

Kalki earlier married the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in 2011 and they got separated in 2013 followed by their divorce in 2015. The ex-couple remained in the news and controversies back then. Talking about her work front then she last appeared in the second season of Netflix’s original series Sacred Games in the role of Batya Abelman.

