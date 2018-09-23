Bollywood director Kalpana Lajmi passed away on Sunday morning, September 23 at around 4:30 am at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The beloved Bollywood director was 63 when she was diagnosed with kidney cancer last year. Known for her female-oriented movies like Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence, Rudaali and Darmiyaan: In Between, Kalpana Lajmi died at the age of 64. Kalpana Lajmi’s Rudaali starring Rakhee Gulzar, Dimple Kapadia and Raj Babbar was released in the year 1993. The film was selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars.

Lajmi made Bollywood debut as a director with a documentary film D.G. Movie Pioneer in 1978. She even directed documentaries like A Work Study in Tea Plucking (1979) and Along the Brahmaputra (1981). Lajmi even directed, produced and helped Gulzar to write romantic drama Ek Pal starring Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah which was released in the year 1986. She made her television debut as a director with Lohit Kinare which was streamed in the year 1988. Lajmi’s work which was realistic and low-budget was known as the parallel cinema of India.

The filmmaker is survived by her brother and mother, painter Lalita Lajmi. Known for fearless filmmaking with women in strong roles, Lajmi’s 1993 Dimple Kapadia-starrer Rudaali was chosen as India’s official entry to the 66th Academy Awards. Her cremation will take place at 12.30 pm at the Oshiwara crematorium.

Here are the latest updates of Kalpana Lajmi funeral:

