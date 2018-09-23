Bollywood filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi passed away at 64. She was known for directing powerhouse films like Rudaali, Chingaari, Ek Pal and Daman. The director died on Sunday, September 23 at around 4:30 am in Mumbai. Lajmi was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2017.

Noted filmmaker and screenwriter Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday following a multiple organ failure, reports said. She was 64. She was known for directing powerhouse films like Rudaali, Chingaari, Ek Pal and Daman. Lajmi died at around 4:30 am in Mumbai. The director was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2017. She had been undergoing dialysis for a couple of years and she was admitted to the intensive care unit since Tuesday.

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi took to her official Twitter handle to share the sad news of Ms Lajmi’s demise. Chingari starring Mithun Chakraborty, Anuj Sawhney and Sushmita Sen was the last film directed by Kalpana Lajmi in 2006.

Deeply saddened… at around 4:30 am today morning #KalpanaLajmi passed away .. May she rest in peace. — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 23, 2018

Bollywood star Soni Razdan too took to her official social media handle to pay her last respect to Bollywood director. Soni in her post wrote that one of her dear beloved friends has gone to a better place now.

I will miss her strong energetic voice, her indefatigable drive to create, her laughter that was always so full of real joy and her wonderful sense of humour. Most of all I will miss my movie partner. Cant believe you’re gone Kalpana. RIP sweetheart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kJFCKtct7e — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) September 23, 2018

Razdan took to her official Twitter handle to share an adorable photo of her beloved friend she is going to miss. Raazi star in her post wrote that she still can’t believe her sweetheart is no more. Remembering her energetic voice, indefatigable drive, laughter and sense of humour, Soni Razdan will miss her movie partner.

Our dear beloved friend Kalpana Lajmi has gone to a better place. RIP my darling Kalpan. I shall miss you so terribly. — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) September 23, 2018

Dilwale star Raveena Tandon too took to her Twitter account to express her grief. The Bollywood star shared a throwback photo of her reading the script while Kalpana Lajmi helping her out.

You will be missed Kalpanaji.Was not your time to go..but may your heart now be at peace.🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻 . Those days while shooting Daman will be a treasured memory. #KalpanaLajmi Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/mtteS4nAlZ — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 23, 2018

